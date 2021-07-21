Several muffin brands have been recalled across the country due to listeria concerns.

A voluntary recall has been issued by a manufacturer that affects many muffin brands. Listeria monocytogenes could potentially be present in the items.

After learning of probable listeria contamination, Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. announced a nationwide recall of some muffin items under numerous brand names this week. According to the recall notification on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the problem was detected through the company’s environmental monitoring.

Uncle Wally’s, The Worthy Crumb, Stop n Shop, 7-Eleven, Freshness Guaranteed, Great Value, and Marketside are among the muffin brands affected by the recall, which were sold at various retail locations around the country.

The FDA website has a detailed list of the impacted versions for each brand, as well as the precise Retail UPC, Lot Code, Best By dates, and photos of the goods. The company claims that only the products on the list are affected by the recall.

“No other Give & Go goods are affected, and this recall applies only to products sold in the United States,” the business said, adding that it is doing so “out of an abundance of caution.”

So far, no illnesses have been linked to the recall, according to the business. Those who may have brought the product should not eat it and should dispose of it as soon as possible.

Infection with Listeriosis

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeriosis is a dangerous condition that can be caught after consuming Listeria monocytogenes-contaminated items. In the United States, roughly 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, with 260 of them dying.

Listeriosis symptoms vary depending on the severity of the infection and can persist anywhere from a few days to many weeks. Symptoms of a minor case of listeriosis include nausea, muscle aches, and diarrhea, while a more severe case of listeriosis might include stiff neck, confusion, convulsions, and loss of balance.

“People infected with L. monocytogenes may have symptoms as soon as a few hours after consuming contaminated food or as late as two to three days later,” according to the FDA. “The development of more severe forms of listeriosis can take anywhere from three days to three months.”

The elderly, those with chronic conditions, and those with compromised immune systems are among those who are more vulnerable to a major case of listeriosis. It is also “particularly dangerous” for pregnant women, as it can lead to pregnancy difficulties. Brief News from Washington Newsday.