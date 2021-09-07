Seven nursing homes had their licenses revoked after they failed to prepare for Hurricane Ida.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) said Tuesday that seven nursing homes had their licenses canceled for failing to implement safe evacuation procedures for residents ahead of Hurricane Ida.

When hundreds of people were evacuated into a warehouse facility in Tangipahoa Parish, located in southeastern Louisiana, the health agency declared each of the nursing facilities “obviously failed to execute their emergency preparedness plans to provide essential care and services.”

According to WVUE-TV, over 800 elderly and vulnerable citizens were jammed into the warehouse during the evacuation in poor conditions to weather the storm.

According to the news site, seven residents who were evacuated to the warehouse died as a result of the storm, with at least four cases directly tied to the storm. Residents were apparently crammed into dangerously small confines, with no social distancing rules in place to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

“We now know that the level of care for these residents plummeted after the storm; an individual representing himself as the nursing homeowner failed to communicate the situation; and then, after hearing reports from others that conditions at the facility had deteriorated, our LDH surveyor was expelled from the property and LDH employees were subjected to intimidation,” the health department said.

“In the end, lives were lost—grandparents, neighbors, and friends—and we know that families are grieving. We are taking official regulatory action as a Department,” the department noted.

River Palms Nursing and Rehabilitation in Orleans Parish, South Lafourche Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lafourche Parish, Maison Orleans Healthcare Center in Orleans Parish, Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home in Jefferson Paris, West Jefferson Health Care Center in Jefferson Parish, Maison De Ville Nursing Home in Terrebonne Parish, and Maison Deville Nursing Home of Harvey in Jefferson Parish are among the seven nursing homes.

According to WVUE, each of the nursing homes, as well as the warehousing facility in Tangipahoa Parish, is owned by New Orleans businessman Bob Dean. Dean previously defended the evacuations by claiming that the facilities did the best they could given the circumstances, according to the news agency.

During two in-person visits to the facility, the LDH stated that the minimum requirements for providing safe sheltering for residents appeared to be met. However, it became evident that the inhabitants' living conditions began to drastically deteriorate after that.