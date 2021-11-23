Service that is committed In a heartwarming video that has been viewed over 1 million times, a dog gathers all the juice.

Service dogs are extremely beneficial to their owners. Some have been taught to assist the visually impaired in crossing the street, while others know where to go for help if their loved one is in distress. Darby, a dedicated dog, prioritizes gathering juice for her diabetic mother.

Abbey Karnes used TikTok to highlight how beneficial her assistance dog can be in difficult situations. Karnes, a diabetic, said in the video that her blood sugar dropped and she begged Darby to get her some juice. Darby, being the professional that she is, immediately carried out the order — exactly as she had been instructed.

Darby must have had a sense of accomplishment after bringing Karnes a juice because she went back to the kitchen to get another. Darby went through the motions again after Karnes heaped praise on him.

Karnes captioned the video, “Darby is trying to gain some extra credit [cry-laughing face emoji] #servicedog #diabeticalertdog #alertdogdarby #lowbloodsugar #t1d.”

Though Darby was taught to do so, it’s unclear whether she brought additional juice in the aim of bringing Karnes’ blood sugar back to normal, or if she simply wanted something more. Karnes proposed a hypothesis.

On response to a fan, Karnes said in the video, “She wanted to see if she could obtain more rewards by giving me more fluids.”

Darby was able to recover five juice bottles in the end. Karnes assured her that she was fine, that she didn’t require any further assistance, and Darby finally seemed to believe her. Following that, the faithful companion remained by Karnes’ side. The video has received over one million views and thousands of comments thus far.

Service dogs are capable of performing a wide range of jobs. Not only are they taught to detect seizures, eyesight, and hearing, but they also remind owners to take medication, help with panic attacks, unlock doors, detect allergies, pull wheelchairs, and, yes, detect blood sugar spikes and decreases.

According to Project ROVER’s Assistance Dog Provider Survey, over half of those who train service dogs said that 80% or more of the pups finished service dog training to become someone’s helpful friend like Darby.

Commenters joined in on the lovely video after seeing Darby at work.

“Darby, you’re not a mother.” This is a condensed version of the information.