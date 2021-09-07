Serenades by a Man Playing Violin The video showing a traffic jam of wildfire evacuees has been seen over 30,000 times.

Residents along the coast have been forced to flee their homes as wildfires rage across the western United States. South Lake Tahoe, California, is one of these places, where the Caldor fire forced a mandatory evacuation last Monday.

Thousands of people evacuated the area, causing severe gridlock on the only exit route. Local resident Mel Smothers, on the other hand, decided to make the best of a bad situation by busting out his violin and playing for his fellow drivers during the hours of gridlock. Photographer Josh Edelson shared a brief video of the sight on Twitter, which has received 29,600 views. The video can be seen here.

According to a CNN interview, the Lake Tahoe resident explained that he wasn’t trying to attract the attention of other drivers. He told the news organization, “I couldn’t just sit there and waste time.” “It did felt like people were listening to me in their automobiles, as if I was going to do a concert, but that wasn’t the plan.”

Smothers began playing the violin six years ago after spending a semester at Juilliard. He apparently saw the multi-hour traffic delay as an opportunity to practice his instrument, describing it as the “traffic jam of all traffic jams.”

Smothers adds, “It was worse than attempting to exit a Grateful Dead concert.” “For approximately half a block, it was solid,” says the narrator.

Smothers played the “Tennessee Waltz” on his estimated 170-year-old violin, according to the Press Democrat of Santa Rosa, California. “I enjoy playing a lot, so it didn’t take me long to determine that I didn’t want to spend time waiting in my car,” the 74-year-old revealed.

The music cheered the evacuees’ day, which had been frightening and uncertain. Smothers told CNN, “I was kind of looking around hoping someone would pull out a guitar or a [mandolin]—the joy of playing music simply makes me feel really happy.”

The trip to Sacramento, which usually takes two and a half hours, took Smothers, his wife Liz, and their dog, Peak, seven and a half hours that day. According to CNN, he has resided in the Tahoe area since the 1970s and has never been evacuated due to a wildfire.

