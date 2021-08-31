Senior FDA directors resign after a disagreement with the White House about booster shots.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that two senior officials will leave their roles supervising vaccine applications this fall.

Marion Gruber, head of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, will depart the administration in October, followed by her deputy director Phil Krause in November, according to a statement released by the FDA and obtained by CNBC.

A former senior FDA official told Endpoints News, a biotech industry news site, that the two were angry that the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) were involved in making choices that should have been left to the FDA.

The couple began the process of quitting the administration as the White House sought to start distributing COVID-19 booster doses by the week of September 20, despite not having FDA approval, according to an Endpoints source.

Jeff Zients, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, said during a briefing earlier today that the administration’s decision to press through with boosters was based on the following:

“FDA is the gold standard,” he added during the briefing, “and we are all appreciative for the arduous effort of the senior team and the entire employees at FDA, especially during the pandemic.” “As our medical experts stated—after reviewing all available data—it is time to prepare Americans for a booster dose, in their professional judgment. We stated our strategy to keep ahead of the virus, allow states and pharmacies time to prepare, and be open with the American public.”

The decision by the White House comes as COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, thanks to the Delta version, which the CDC claims is twice as contagious as prior variants.

The CDC found that fully vaccinated people can spread the disease, with two studies from Canada and Scotland finding that unvaccinated patients infected with the Delta variety were more likely to end up in the hospital than those infected with other strains.

With over 101,000 Americans presently hospitalized with COVID-19, the country is approaching the high reached in early January, when federal data revealed that over 125,000 Americans were hospitalized at one time. This is a condensed version of the information.