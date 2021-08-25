Senator Slams Veteran Center for Healthcare Job Openings for Including Vaccines as an Option.

On Monday, Nebraska State Senator Carol Blood wrote Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Director of Veterans’ Affairs John Hilgert a letter inquiring about employment openings for registered nurses in a skilled nursing facility for veterans. There are no COVID-19 immunization requirements, according to these postings.

A constituent brought the job postings to Blood’s notice after seeing one online for the Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home, which is located in Blood’s district. Postcards with information on how to apply were also sent out.

Blood started to work on her letter as soon as she saw the advertisement and had it sent out by the end of the day.

“That was alarming since all of our medical entities said they were going to need all of their employees to be vaccinated due to the Delta variant,” Blood told This website.

Several Nebraska healthcare systems have declared that all personnel will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“My constituents are worried because the people that enter [the Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home]have health problems,” Blood explained.

The state’s job posting goes against what the US Department of Veterans Affairs requires of its medical workers.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough highlighted the reasons for the mandate among medical professionals, including physicians, dentists, and registered nurses, in a news statement on July 26.

He explained, “We’re mandating vaccines for Title 38 personnel because it’s the greatest way to keep Veterans safe, especially as the Delta variation spreads across the country.” “Whenever a veteran or VA employee enters a VA facility, they have the right to expect that we have done everything possible to keep them safe from COVID-19. We can make—and keep—that fundamental promise once more with this mandate.”

While Blood respects an individual’s right to privacy, she believes it is critical to emphasize the health and well-being of veterans who have no control in who cares for them.

“I understand that we have a major staffing shortage,” Blood wrote in his letter. “We also know that systemic flaws under management are a part of these shortages. We’ve all received information on the office environment from current and former employees. As a result, we’re placing folks who live in institutions in danger because we have to. This is a condensed version of the information.