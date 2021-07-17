Selma Blair Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From the Set of “Legally Blonde”

It’s been 20 years since the release of Legally Blonde. Since its release two decades ago, the cult classic film has spawned sequels and musicals, with quotations that have remained firmly implanted in the hearts of fans.

Reese Witherspoon’s renowned role as Elle Woods, the ditsy sorority airhead turned Harvard law graduate, catapulted her to celebrity in the 2001 smash.

The film became a cult classic as a surprising feminist classic that defied stereotypes and championed femininity in all of its manifestations.

Selma Blair, who plays Vivian Kensington, co-stars alongside Witherspoon in the film as a rival turned friend.

Blair has posted a handful of images from her time on set to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Legally Blonde.

The actress shared on Instagram that she carries a “small vintage camera” with her to capture memories from the set.

“This was before cell phones had cameras. I carried a tiny vintage camera around with me, but I never thought to take many pictures. I was too preoccupied with conversing in my trailer with Matt Davis or watching Reese work,” she wrote.

Blair talked of creating “forever buddies” with the other cast members in the touching caption.

