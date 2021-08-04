Selena Gomez Reacts to a Reference to Her Kidney Transplant in “The Good Fight”

Selena Gomez has slammed CBS’s The Good Fight for making a “tasteless” joke about her kidney donation.

The procedure was performed on the Texan singer and actress in 2017 as part of her therapy for lupus, an autoimmune condition.

A television executive asks attorney Liz (Audra McDonald) to run a “sensitivity read” on a comedian’s performance in Season 5, Episode 4 of The Good Fight.

Marissa (Sarah Steele), Jay (Nyambi Nyambi), and Jim (Ifadansi Rashad) debate the impact of cancel culture on comedy as a result of this.

Jay inquires of his colleagues as to which themes are now taboo for comedians. Autism, necrophilia, and “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant” are among the topics addressed by the organization.

This exchange was widely panned by viewers and Gomez supporters on social media after the program aired on July 15. Now, on August 4, the singer has had her say, posting on Twitter.

“I’m not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television series became a thing, but it appears to have,” she added.

“I hope that when one of these insensitive jokes is given in the next writer’s room, it is quickly called out and does not make it on air.”

She asked supporters who were qualified to become organ donors in a follow-up tweet. “My fans always have my back,” Gomez wrote on Instagram. I adore you. Please consider being an organ donor if you are able.”

“If you watch the episode in its entirety, the reference to Selena Gomez is part of a discussion the characters are having about topics that are not OK to make fun of, as well as the idea of cancel culture and being canceled for telling a bad joke,” a source close to the production told This website.

“The allusion is that Selena Gomez’s transplant isn’t anything to make light of.”

Gomez and CBS have been contacted for comment by this website.

