Seasons 2 and 3 of ‘The Witcher’: Everything You Need to Know

The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most popular shows to date, with a third season ordered before the second was even published.

The first season follows Henry Cavill’s monster hunter character, Geralt of Rivia, as he battles a variety of animals for pay while simultaneously pursuing his destiny: Princess Ciri (Freya Allan).

Season 1 ended with Geralt and Ciri finally meeting each other after their own perilous adventures, but Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer vanished after the mages’ battle with Nilfgaard.

Here’s all you need to know about season 2 of The Witcher.

When Will ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Be Released?

The Witcher, based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, will return for an eight-part second season.

In July, Netflix announced that the show would return on December 17, 2021, with all episodes available at once.

Who Will Appear in Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’?

Cavill will reprise his role as Geralt, and Allan and Chalotra will reprise their roles as Ciri and Yennefer, respectively.

Joey Batey will resume his role as Jaskier, the traveling bard, and Eamon Farren will repeat his role as Cahir, the Nilfgaardian army leader.

Anna Shaffer, MyAnna Buring, Lars Mikkelsen, and Tom Canton are among the returning cast members.

Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Simon Callow as Codringher, and Kim Bodnia as Geralt’s tutor Vesemir are among the new cast members.

What is the plot of Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’?

Season 2 of The Witcher will pick up where the first ended, with Geralt and Ciri meeting and embarking on their trek to the Witcher’s stronghold of Kaer Morhen.

Ciri will begin training to defend herself there, as well as learning more about her enigmatic powers, which were hinted at in season 1.

Meanwhile, Yennefer is being held hostage by fellow wizard Fringilla behind enemy lines in Nilfgaard.

Is There a Trailer for Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’?

A trailer for the second season was published, which teased the overarching story for the upcoming episodes.

On September 25, at Netflix’s TUDUM fan event, a first-look clip was revealed, showing Geralt prepared to confront a terrifying creature while warning Ciri to hurry to his horse Roach and flee.

A second teaser clip was spotted. This is a condensed version of the information.