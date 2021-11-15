Season 9 of ‘Last Week Tonight’: When Will John Oliver’s Show Return?

Season 8 of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver brought a lot of what viewers enjoy about the show. DuPont commercial with Danny DeVito. George Clooney’s growing anger at not being cast in the program. John is finally able to say farewell to the emptiness in which he spent much of last season filming.

All wonderful things, however, must come to an end. On Sunday, November 14, the final edition of the current season of Last Week Tonight will air, and those in positions of power throughout the world will take a deep breath, knowing that the British-born comic will not be targeting them this week.

With the show’s ratings remaining relatively stable and the show releasing new episodes,