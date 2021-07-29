Season 8 premiere date, cast, trailer, and plot for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered in 2013 and received two Golden Globe nominations in its first season. The precinct will close its doors for good after eight seasons and a difficult ride for the programme.

Andy Samberg portrays Jake Peralta, an immature police officer who struggles to adjust to his new, demanding police captain, Captain Holt, in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Andre Braugher). As the series progresses, the two become closer, as do the others of the 99th Precinct’s unit.

The show itself had its ups and downs, with Fox canceling it after five seasons.

It was taken up by NBC and renewed for three more seasons, the eighth of which was recently revealed as the final one.

It was announced in February 2021 that the eighth and final season would air during the television season 2021-2022.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for enabling us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” executive producer Dan Goor said in February.

“When Mike Schur and I initially pitched the pilot episode to Andy [Samberg], he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this tale is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was insane since that was exactly what Mike and I had envisioned.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have spent eight seasons working with such a talented cast and crew. They are not only among the industry’s most gifted individuals, but also excellent human beings who have formed a family.

“But most importantly, I consider myself fortunate to have had the best fans on the planet. We were spared from cancellation by our fans. Fans who make us happy.

“It was a difficult decision to end the show, but we believed it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers in the end. I know some people will be sad that it’s coming to an end so soon, but I’m glad it’s lasted this long.”

When will the final season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ air?

On August 12, the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere.

The episodes will air on NBC every Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT in those timeslots.

It was previously expected to be released sooner, but fans have demanded it. This is a condensed version of the information.