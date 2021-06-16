The Washington Newsday
Season 7 of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Will There Be Another?

Fear the Walking Dead is at the end of another season, but fans have reason to be concerned about the AMC show’s future and the possibility of a Season 7.

Its parent show, The Walking Dead, , recently announced its cancellation in 2022, while fellow spin-off World Beyond was always set to end after two seasons. With these other Walking Dead shows set to end in the coming year, fans may wonder if AMC is bringing the entire Walking Dead universe to a close. Here’s what we know about FTWD ‘s future… Is there going to be another season of Fear the Walking Dead ?

For the time being, FTWD has a bright future. In December 2020, the show was renewed for a seventh season.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to ComicBook.com. The series is set to return in October.

The past is dead… but the future is bright. #FearTWD is coming back for a 7th season. pic.twitter.com/6oX8uF10Wy

Fear the Walking Dead is returning for a seventh season. This was shown alongside a video with cryptic images of the number seven, such as two dice, a watch set to seven o'clock, and a bullet-riddled Texas State Highway 7 sign.

In terms of the show’s future, co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told Insider that Season 7 will not be the series’ final season. “At least as far as we know from AMC,” he said, “it is not the final season.” ‘They haven’t told us that,’ says the narrator. We’re going to keep telling these stories for as long as AMC tells us to. Don’t think about saying goodbye just yet; we’ll be here for a while. “Well, I can say that we were very excited about the new form the show took in the anthology format in Season 6, with telling..”

In an Entertainment Weekly recap of the current season finale, Goldberg teased about the next season: "Well, I can say that we were very excited about the new form the show took in the anthology format in Season 6, with telling.."

