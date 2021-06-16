Season 7 of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Will There Be Another?

Fear the Walking Dead is at the end of another season, but fans have reason to be concerned about the AMC show’s future and the possibility of a Season 7.

Its parent show, The Walking Dead, , recently announced its cancellation in 2022, while fellow spin-off World Beyond was always set to end after two seasons. With these other Walking Dead shows set to end in the coming year, fans may wonder if AMC is bringing the entire Walking Dead universe to a close. Here’s what we know about FTWD ‘s future… Is there going to be another season of Fear the Walking Dead ?

Is there going to be another season of Fear the Walking Dead ?

For the time being, FTWD has a bright future. In December 2020, the show was renewed for a seventh season. The Walking Dead

$ According to ComicBook.com, in particular. The series is set to return in October, according to com.

The past is dead… but the future is bright. #FearTWD is coming back for a 7th season. pic.twitter.com/6oX8uF10Wy — FearTWD (@FearTWD) December 3, 2020

The past is dead… but the future is bright. #FearTWD is coming back for a 7th season. pic.twitter.com/6oX8uF10Wy — FearTWD (@FearTWD) December 3, 2020