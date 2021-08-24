Season 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Release Dates: When Will Episodes Air?

Bachelor in Paradise is currently airing on ABC, and it’s proving to be one of the show’s most popular seasons yet.

The most first-night kisses of any season so far, as well as a shocking self-elimination, have already occurred in the first two episodes. Fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will not want to miss a single episode with all of this and plenty more controversial Bachelor Nation personalities ready to enter the competition soon.

Here’s when BiP’s latest season’s two episodes per week will be available to watch.

When will Bachelor in Paradise episodes air?

Fans will enjoy two parts of beach-bound romance per week this year, one on Monday and the other on Tuesday.

Both of these shows will air on ABC at the same time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

Though ABC has not said when the show will air, there is a firm deadline by which it must conclude. Season 17 of The Bachelorette premieres on October 19, with Michelle Young choosing from 30 new suitors (many of whom are bound to find themselves on Bachelor in Paradise in the coming years.)

The episodes will most likely run till late September. The previous season lasted 13 episodes and aired twice weekly on ABC from August 5 to September 17. Season 7 premiered a week later (on August 16), but with a 13-episode order, it should wrap up in September.

Season 7, on the other hand, might last until October. Every year since season 4, the show has gotten longer. Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season also played concurrently with Bachelor in Paradise, implying that Michelle’s season would as well.

How to watch season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise online

Season 7 is available on Hulu and ABC in the United States.

Episodes of BiP, like The Bachelorette before it, air on ABC the day after they air on Hulu, so viewers can watch them on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

On the streamer, episodes are released at 5 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT.

Episodes are also available to view on ABC's website and app shortly after they air. Viewers will need to sign in with their cable provider information in order to access these.