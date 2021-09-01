Season 7, Episode 5 of “Bachelor in Paradise” is titled “All the Men Eliminated in the Second Rose Ceremony.”

Week 2 of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise has been a dramatic one for viewers. A cake was thrown into the fire, hearts were broken, and the Boom Boom Room was in action.

The women had their first rose ceremony in Episode 5, which is currently available on the ABC app and Hulu, where they picked who they wanted to date for the time being. There were a few predictable pairs (Joe and Serena, Abigail and Noah), a few surprising photos (Deandra and Ivan?! ), and, of course, a few broken-hearted men who were later eliminated during the rose ceremony.

The episode began with one man deciding to leave Paradise even before the rose ceremony.

On Season 7, Episode 5, of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ who left? Cooper, Tré

Tré from Katie’s season has declared he is done with Paradise before we even get to the rose ceremony. He’s through with Tahzjuan, to be precise.

He told her, “I don’t think we’re right for each other.” “You were someone I actually saw… something to work with, and now that that’s come to an end, it’s time for me to leave.”

Tré decided his Bachelor in Paradise journey was over rather than wait for another eligible woman to enter the show (as they do on a regular basis).

Hawkins, Tahzjuan

Shortly after Tré says bye-bye to the beach, his one-time partner is also out.

Despite her many struggles with the heat, Tahz made it to week 3 on her first time on BiP. This time, she quit at the end of week 2 , shortly after the first Bachelorette ever to star on the show Becca Kufrin hit the beach.

With the Tazh Tornado on its way home, that means one less rose for the remaining men.

Who Chose Who in the Second Rose Ceremony?

After a stormy week on the beach, with plenty of people moving couples, the girls give their roses to the following:

Natasha Parker to Brendan Morais Maurissa Gunn (previously paired with Connor Brennan) to Riley Christian Serena Pitt to Joe Amabile Abigail Heringer to Noah Erb Jessenia Cruz (previously paired with Ivan Hall) to Chris Conran Tammy Ly (previously paired with Aaron Clancy) to Thomas Jacobs Demi Burnett (previously paired with James Bonsall). This is a brief summary.