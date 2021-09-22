Season 6 of ‘The Masked Singer’: Panelists, Costumes, and Contestants

Fans of The Masked Singer will be doubly delighted tonight, as Fox broadcasts the first of two special two-night premieres.

Before the new avatar-themed singing competition Alter Ego begins, Season 6 of The Masked Singer is on.

Following in the footsteps of former winners T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, and Nick Lachey, sixteen acts will compete for the next season of The Masked Singer.

Nick Cannon will host, and Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke will appear on the panel to try to figure out who is behind the masks once more. They’ll have a fresh twist in Season 6 to help them unravel the clues thrown out for them.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the forthcoming season of The Masked Singer’s participants.

Season 6 Costumes for ‘The Masked Singer’

This season, there are 16 performers, 15 of which appear to be solo performances and one duo act. The Masked Singer’s costumes are as brilliant, colorful, and frequently disturbing as we’ve come to expect.

This season’s sole multi-person costume is Banana Split, and Baby is the show’s first official “human” character.

The following is a complete list of costumes:

Octopus Pufferfish Skunk Baby Banana Bull Mother Nature Cupcake with a Split Beach Ball Caterpillar 1 of 16 Dalmatian Hamster Jester Mallard Pepper Queen of Hearts Dalmatian Hamster Jester Mallard Pepper Queen of Hearts

id=“i1899827” img class=“imgPhoto” src=“https://washingtonnewsday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/masked-singer-dalmatian.jpg” alt=“The.” src=“https://washingtonnewsday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/masked-singer-dalmatian.jpg” src=“https://washingtonnews This is a condensed version of the information.