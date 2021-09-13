Season 6 of ‘Lucifer’ has all of the songs.

With an explosive sixth and final season, Netflix’s Lucifer has come to a close. The season boasts a varied, dynamic soundtrack, with songs frequently playing during the show’s most emotional episodes, which there are plenty of this time around.

Kevin Alejandro, who plays Dan Espinoza and directed two episodes of the final season, talked to This website about the process of choosing songs for the show.

“Each director has the option to put every facet of their creativity into their episode, according to their episode. So I got to chose [the music]in the episodes that I directed,” he explained.

“If I had a strong opinion about a song or what I believed happened, we’d put it in my edit, and if we can afford it, they [the producers]would do it, or they’ll come in and find a song that sounds close.

“Every aspect of the editing is a team effort, but the director does have the option of incorporating his or her favorite music throughout. It’s a question of whether it’s financially feasible or if it tells the proper story.”

Many Lucifer fans will be ecstatic to see Tom Ellis (as Lucifer) perform songs once more, only a few episodes after the season five musical episode.

All Songs from Season 6 of ‘Lucifer’

“Nothing Ever Changes Around Here” is the first episode.

Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) are celebrating their last night on Earth before moving to heaven at the start of Lucifer season 6; that is, until they witness a murder.

Iggy Pop’s “The Passenger” Girlhood’s “Bad Decisions” and Kenra Dantes’ “Dirty Hands (Gone Mad)”

“Buckets of Baggage” is the second episode.

The arrival of Chloe and Lucifer’s daughter Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) from the future makes her debut on Earth in the second episode of Lucifer.

Night Panda & BEGINNERS’ “Way Too Good” BERSERKER, Colin Smith, and Dan Krysa’s “Hands Out, Head High” Caxtn’s “Rise” and Ella Fitzgerald’s “The Lady Is A Tramp” Bassline Drift & Deadly Avenger “Conquer” by Danger Twins “Pull Me Under (Deadly Avenger x Si Begg Remix)”

“The Lady” is covered by Tom Ellis and Busty Bazoogas (Bob the Drag Queen) in episode 2. This is a condensed version of the information.