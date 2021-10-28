Season 6 of ‘Elite’ on Netflix: Release Date, Cast, and Plot Details—So Far

Despite fears that Netflix might cancel the blockbuster show—and despite the fact that Season 5 has yet to air—Elite has been officially renewed for a sixth season.

Elite follows a group of rich high school students in Madrid as they deal with issues such as drug usage, controversy, class divisions, and more.

The Spanish-language series has not only topped Netflix’s Top 10 since its launch in 2018, but it has also acquired a massive fan base around the world.

“Big news: Elite has been renewed for Season 6!” the streamer announced on Twitter on Thursday, October 28.

But when can fans expect it, and what can they expect from the new episodes?

Here’s all we know about Elite Season 6 so far…

When will Elite Season 6 be available on Netflix?

Despite the approval of Season 6, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the new episodes.

In addition to the main show, Netflix has announced that three "Short Stories" will be released. They'll be accessible to stream in the following order: Wednesday, December 15 — "Phillipe, Caye, & Felipe" Monday, December 20 — "Samuel & Omar" Thursday, December 23 — "Patrick" 28th of October, 2021 Fans are still waiting for Season 5 to be released on the streaming service, with Season 4 having shown in June.

However, because production is already underway, Season 5 will most likely be available in 2022.

What are the members of the cast?

Valentina Zenere and André Lamoglia, who will play newcomers Sofa and Gonzalo, respectively, in Season 5, were announced in February.

The fifth season of #Elite has been renewed, and two new actors have joined the cast:

Valentina Zenere, an Argentinian actress, and André Lamoglia, a Brazilian actor February 25, 2021 Among the returning cast members are: Samuel, aka Samu, is played by Itzan Escamilla. Omar Ayuso in the role of Omar Rebeka, aka Rebe, is played by Claudia Salas. Ari is played by Carla Daz. Patrick is played by Manu Rios. Menca is played by Martina Cariddi. Benjamn is played by Diego Martn.