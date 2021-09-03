Season 5 Volume 2 of ‘Money Heist’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

On September 3, the first half of Season 5 of Money Heist was uploaded on Netflix.

In the first volume of Season 5, only five episodes were released, with the Spanish crime drama’s thrilling conclusion reserved for the second half.

With its action-packed seasons, the show, known in Spanish as La Casa de Papel, has kept audiences on the edge of their seats as it follows a bunch of criminals as they carry out two perfectly planned heists.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming season is right here.

When will season 5 volume 2 of Money Heist be released?

The next volume of the show will consist of five episodes in total, increasing the season’s total number of episodes to ten.

Volume 2 of Money Heist’s fifth season, which has been split in half, will be released on December 3rd, exactly three months after the first.

Who Will Appear in Season 5 Volume 2 of Money Heist?

Many fan favorites, including those who have died, such as Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, have returned for one final round in Season 5 of Money Heist.

Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, and Darko Peri reprise their roles as Rio, Denver, and Helsinki, respectively, in the Bank of Spain heist.

As Lisbon, Stockholm, Bogotá, Palermo, and Marseille, Itziar Ituo, Esther Acebo, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, and Luka Pero return.

lvaro Morte will also return as The Professor, the heists’ leader who communicates with them outside, and Najwa Nimri and Fernando Cayo will reprise their roles as Alicia Sierra and Colonel Luis Tamayo, respectively.

rsula Corberó, who plays Tokyo, is one performer whose role in the second half of the season is uncertain, as her character was slain in the tragic final minutes of the mid-season finale.

Tokyo, like Alonso’s Berlin, could emerge in future episodes via flashbacks, despite the fact that his character perished in Season 2.

What Will Happen in Season 5 Volume 2 of Money Heist?

The members of the heist are currently fighting their most formidable foe yet: Tamayo’s army, which was dispatched to put an end to their theft.

With Tokyo dead and the crew in the middle of a full-fledged conflict, the crew must fight to stay alive as The. This is a condensed version of the information.