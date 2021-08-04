Season 5 Volume 1 of ‘Money Heist’: What We’ve Learned From the First Trailer

On Monday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the first half of Money Heist’s fifth season, which will premiere on September 3.

The Spanish criminal thriller depicts a ragtag group of thieves that go by several city code identities, with the first and second seasons focusing on their heist of Spain’s Royal Mint.

In seasons three and four, the gang devised a new strategy to attack the Bank of Spain in order to save their comrade Rio from Europol.

On December 3, the second half of Season 5 will be available on the VOD platform.

The crew is still at the Bank of Spain in the first trailer, and they are 100 hours into their assault after being confined inside.

The main moments from the trailer are revealed on this page.

The Professor was apprehended.

Season four finished with former police inspector Alicia Sierra holding The Professor (lvaro Morte) at gunpoint (Najwa Nimri).

Sierra is seen attacking The Professor and tying him up just moments after the ending, implying that the new season would pick up just where the last one left off.

Rio was tortured by the pregnant woman before being rescued by the gang, and it’s evident from the trailer that The Professor will face the same fate.

The Professor warns his fellow robbers that “it’s possible this is the last time I’ll speak to all of you” in what appears to be his final conversation with them.

Sierra pushes a tied Professor off a ledge, leaving him dangling over water, in one particularly dramatic scene in the teaser.

The Spanish army is preparing to pursue the gang.

Colonel Luis Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) informs ngel Rubio (Fernando Soto) that the army will be dispatched to combat the gang.

“They’ll come out victors or they’ll come out dead,” he adds menacingly of the folks in the trailer.

The gang is still mourning the death of Nairobi (Alba Flores), who was assassinated by César Ganda (José Manuel Poga), the Bank of Spain’s chief of security, at the end of season 4, but they must now concentrate on the adversary.

As Tokyo (rsula Corberó), Rio (Miguel Herrán), Denver (Jaime Lorente), and Lisbon (Itziar Ituo), what began as a robbery will now evolve into a battle. This is a condensed version of the information.