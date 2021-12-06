Season 5 Part 2: The ‘Money Heist’ Easter Egg You (Probably) Missed

The robbery is finished, and the Professor and his gang of bank thieves have completed their final mission in Money Heist.

The show’s Season 5 Part 2 premiered on Friday, December 3, and fans have been binge-watching it ever since.

However, they may have overlooked a pivotal cameo in the final season, which was presented in Episode 8, “Elegance Theory.”

The Easter Egg you (most likely) overlooked

The last season of the Spanish crime thriller contained flashbacks that detailed how Berlin (Pedro Alonso) came to expose his son Rafael (Patrick Criado) to the world of thieving, in addition to focusing on the robbery itself.

In Episode 8, it is revealed that Rafael and Berlin’s fifth wife Tatiana (Diana Gómez) have fallen in love, and she is leaving him in favor of his son.

Rather than accepting the breakup, Berlin confronts his son at the hotel where the new couple is meeting after their split.

When Berlin walks into the hotel, he finds Rafael in the bar, fully entranced by the musician on stage, who is performing a rendition of Franki Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Cecilia Krull, the woman who sings the show’s theme song “My Life Is Going On,” is this vocalist.

Manel Santisteban, the composer of the theme tune, also appeared in the scene and accompanied Krull on the piano.

Krull’s version of the song, as well as her version of “Grândola, Vila Morena,” which was originally performed by Zeca Afonso, has been released as part of the show’s official soundtrack.

Money Heist, also known in Spanish as La Casa de Papel, culminates in Berlin smashing the hotel bar in rage over his son and ex-betrayal, wife’s resulting in his first ever arrest.

Krull talked favorably of her success thanks to the theme tune in an interview with Riveting Riffs, calling it “a dream come true.”

She stated, ” “I never expected such widespread success. It’s insane. I’ve always been a singer, and I grew up in a household of musicians, so this is a major accomplishment for me. It’s like the contrast between La Casa de Papel and now.

