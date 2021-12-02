Season 5 Part 1 Recap: What Happened in the First Half of the Final Volume?

In Money Heist Volume 5 Part 2, The Professor (lvaro Morte) and his gang of thieves’ antics are about to come to an end.

Lisbon (Itziar Ituo), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Rio (Miguel Herrán), Helsinki (Darko Peri), Stockholm (Esther Acebo), Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna), Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian), and Manila (Belén Cuesta) will be revealed in the final five episodes, which will premiere on Netflix on Friday, December 3.

Following the illegal torture and arrest of Rio in Season 3, the gang took over the Bank of Spain and have been attempting to steal the gold and state secrets held within the vault ever since.

However, in Part 1 of the fifth season, which was released on September 3, things took a turn for the worst.

The Washington Newsday will present a recap of everything that happened throughout those five episodes in this article.

What occurred in Part 1 of Money Heist Volume 5?

Volume 5 Part 1 began where Season 4 ended, with The Professor being held at gunpoint by Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), the National Police Corps’ freshly disgraced inspector.

The Professor had released Alicia’s savage torture of Rio, and now she’s out for vengeance and a path back into the police force by discovering the gang’s scheme.

Regardless of her sleazy tactics, When the Professor refuses to tell Alicia what he and the thieves are up to, she threatens him, shoots him in the foot, and pushes him off a ledge, where he hangs from a chain until he calls off the robbery and apologizes to his team.

Colonel Luis Tamayo (Ferando Cayo) begins making arrangements for the army to penetrate the bank, enlisting the support of Special Forces officers to complete the mission with no survivors.

However, before he can carry out his plan, Lisbon, Tokyo (rsula Corberó), and Stockholm kill the hostages to start a dialogue with him, claiming that they will release the bank’s security head Ganda (José Manuel Poga) before surrendering.

He agrees to the idea, causing the trio to discover that Alicia is a lone agent who hasn't yet alerted the cops that she has captured The Professor.