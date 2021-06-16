Season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: What We Know About the Upcoming Season

After years of suffering and persecution, June (played by Elisabeth Moss) finally got some retribution in the latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale. June, on the other hand, has a lot of unfinished business in Season 5.

Although the fifth season will most likely air on Hulu in a year’s time, the cast and crew have already hinted at what might happen next.

Season 5 of “The Handmaid’s Tale”: What We Know

Season 5 of the show based on Margaret Atwood’s novel was announced in December 2020, months before the fourth season began. Moss and co-stars Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley were featured in a Hulu video announcing the news. Although no release date has been set, the next season is slated to premiere in spring 2022.

However, until the Season 4 finale, no one knew what that season would be like. June negotiated a series of bargains with Joseph (Bradley Whitford) and Nick (Max Minghella) in Episode 10 to get Fred (Joseph Fiennes) alone in the woods, where her handmaids were ready to beat him and strung up his lifeless body (spoilers ahead).

In an interview with the New York Times, Fiennes hinted that his character would return in Season 5. “He may be dead, but there are flashbacks, so who knows?” says the narrator. “, says the actor.

“I think that, even though Fred is deceased, his impact on June remains, and that is, in our show, represented through her mind’s eye of flashbacks,” showrunner Bruce Miller said in a Deadline interview.

Miller has also hinted that June’s actions in the finale will have an impact on her. Some of this was already seen in the closing scene, which featured a tense confrontation between June and Luke (OT Fagbenle) that ended with June announcing her departure.

Asked where June might be going, Miller told Entertainment Weekly: “I don’t know if she’s gonna leave. She feels compelled to… I think in the moment, it feels very final, but it’s a very dramatic moment, a very dramatic episode. She’d been awake all night when this terrible thing occurred. He gets out of bed in the morning. It couldn’t possibly be. This is a brief summary.