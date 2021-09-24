Season 5 of ‘The Good Doctor’: New Characters and How to Watch

For Season 5 of The Good Doctor, Dr. Shaun Murphy returns to San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, but he’ll be without one of his longest friends.

When the program returned from a trip to Guatemala in Season 4, it lost Dr. Claire Browne, who chose to stay, but it did pick up newcomer Dr. Mateo Rendon Osma. Shaun and Lea have some exciting news to share, while Morgan is dealing with her rapidly deteriorating health.

The acclaimed medical drama returns to ABC on September 27, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about Season 5 of The Good Doctor before it premieres.

Who Will Appear in Season 5 of The Good Doctor?

After the Season 4 conclusion of The Good Doctor, the greatest news was Antonia Thomas’ departure as Dr. Claire Browne. Claire decided to stay in Guatemala in the final episode of Season 4 to continue assisting individuals who are less fortunate in receiving medical care. Her character’s tragedy leaves the door open for a comeback to the show, even though she isn’t scheduled to appear in Season 5.

Season 5 of The Good Doctor will have three new regular cast members. Last season, Noah Galvin and Bria Samon Henderson played Dr. Asher Wolke and Dr. Jordan Allan, respectively, and this season, they’ll be regular fixtures at the hospital.

At the end of Season 4, Oscaldo Benevides appeared as Dr. Osma, a love interest for Dr. Audrey Lim. In Season 5, he’s signed on to be a regular.

Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), a Tony Award winner, is also set to have a recurring part in the new season, according to Deadline. She’ll play Salen Morrison, a patient woman.

Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Christina Chang, and Paige Spara are all set to return, in addition to the newcomers.

What Happens in Season 5 of The Good Doctor?

Shaun and Lea share the joyful news that they’re getting married in early trailer footage from Season 5 of The Good Doctor. The couple throws an engagement party, and Lea struggles with wedding planning, thus this is going to be a big feature of the early season.

