Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot — Everything We Know So Far

The Crown, Netflix’s smash program, will return for a fifth season in the 1990s, a turbulent period for the British monarchy that included the year Queen Elizabeth II dubbed “annus horribilis.”

A completely new ensemble will depict members of the British Royal Family as they negotiate a new period of royal and public life in the next series. This page contains all you need to know about The Crown’s upcoming season.

When will Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ be released?

Fans of The Crown will be disappointed to hear some bad news. Finally, there is an update on the show’s release date, but it will be a long time until the new series is available on Netflix.

Netflix posted a 60-second film of Imelda Staunton on the set of The Crown Season 5 with a “message” to give on Saturday, September 25.

Staunton said The Crown Season 5 will be available on Netflix in November 2022, in the form of the Queen’s traditional Christmas show.

She also paid tribute to her predecessors, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who respectively performed the part in the first and second seasons.

Given the two-year gap between seasons three and four, the November 2022 release date may not come as a surprise.

Who Will Appear In Season 5 Of The Crown?

Season 5 of The Crown will have a whole new cast. The latest season follows in the footsteps of the previous four, which experienced a massive cast makeover following season two.

Seasons one and two covered the years 1947 to 1964, while seasons three and four covered the years 1964 to 1990.

Seasons 5 and 6 will be set in the 1990s, thus the core cast will be a little older, bringing them closer to the characters we know today.

Imelda Staunton, a BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, will play Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 5 and 6. Olivia Colman, who appeared in seasons three and four, has been replaced.

Lesley Manville, a BAFTA winner and Oscar candidate, will play Princess Margaret, The Queen’s sister, in the next series, succeeding Helena Bonham Carter.

Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones, The Two Popes) plays the late Prince Philip in Season 5 of The Crown. He is the one who takes over. This is a condensed version of the information.