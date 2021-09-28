Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ and Prince Harry’s Memoir Will Be Released at the Same Time, Dealing a Double Blow to the Royals.

Season 5 of The Crown and Prince Harry’s memoir are expected to provide a tumultuous conclusion to Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee year.

The most recent episode of the Emmy-winning Netflix series will focus on the “War of the Waleses,” when Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage fell apart in front of the world.

The actress Imelda Staunton, who will take over as Queen, has stated that the show will premiere in November 2022.

However, as Season 5 digs into potentially difficult areas of Prince William and Prince Harry’s boyhood, fact and fiction will collide, even as Harry’s biography is set to hit bookstores.

The Duke of Sussex’s life biography will be told in a book published by Penguin Random House in late 2022.

It all happens near the end of Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee year, which marks her 70th year as Queen.

The Crown’s November release date means it will miss the focal point of the celebrations, which will take place over four days in June.

The series, on the other hand, will put extra pressure on Prince Charles at a time when Elizabeth’s reign on the throne is drawing to a close.

Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, suffered from bulimia and loneliness in Season 4 as Charles (Josh O’Connor) began an affair behind her back with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

In opinion polling referring to whether or not the next-in-line to the throne would make a decent king, the next-in-line to the throne suffered a drop in the month following his broadcast.

According to YouGov, 38 percent of respondents responded positively in June 2020, compared to 30 percent who responded negatively.

The Crown was then dropped in November 2020, with 32 percent responding positively and 33 percent responding negatively in a December poll.

The downward spiral began in 2021, when Prince Harry used an Oprah Winfrey appearance to accuse his father of not returning his phone calls.

According to the latest YouGov poll, 31% of people thought Charles would make a good king at the end of May, while 35% did not.

It’s possible that Prince Harry’s memoir would include critiques of Charles, after Harry told the Armchair Expert podcast in May that his upbringing had caused him “genetic agony.”

The duke suggested to host Dax Sheppard that Charles had a traumatic childhood and passed it down to his children. This is a condensed version of the information.