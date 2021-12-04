Season 5 of ‘Money Heist’ sets the stage for the upcoming ‘Berlin’ prequel.

Money Heist may have come to a dramatic climax, but Netflix has already stated that viewers will be able to experience the universe again.

Berlin (played by Pedro Alonso), the terminally sick thief who was in command of the Royal Mint of Spain heist in Seasons 1 and 2, has been given his own prequel series on the streaming site.

*** Warning: This article contains spoilers ***

Berlin has remained a part of the show through flashbacks despite being killed in a firefight with police at the end of Season 2, and this continues into the final season, which is now accessible to stream in its entirety.

Season 5 also aids in the prequel’s setup by creating a number of plotlines and threads that are likely to appear in it.

The Washington Newsday delves at how the Spanish crime thriller prepares the stage for the spin-off, which is set to debut in 2023.

How does Season 5 of ‘Money Heist’ build up the ‘Berlin’ prequel?

As in Seasons 3 and 4, Berlin returns in flashbacks, explaining his original plan for the Bank of Spain heist to his brother The Professor (lvaro Morte).

He does so with Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna), who collaborated with him on the robbery’s mechanics, from getting Spain’s gold reserve out of the vault to transporting it to a secure location unobserved.

But Berlin’s plot in the season doesn’t end there; he’s also shown committing a separate heist alongside his son Rafael (Patrick Criado), his fifth wife Tatiana (Diana Gómez), Marseille (Luka Pero), and Bogotá (Luka Pero) (Hovik Keuchkerian).

Berlin and his gang carry out a well organized theft, stealing Viking gold items and replacing them with similar replicas.

This narrative explains how Berlin’s kid became a thief, as well as why Berlin and Tatiana split up after she fell in love with Rafael and how they started a life of crime together.

However, it also previews the furious and thrilling heists that Berlin will pull out in the spin-off, all while avoiding detection.

Berlin was also revealed to be the mastermind behind many heists in Season 5. This is a condensed version of the information.