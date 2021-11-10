Season 5 of ‘Big Mouth’: Is Father Johann a True Dutch Christmas Story?

The Netflix show Big Mouth celebrates Christmas with its first seasonal special in Season 5. The Jansen Twins share a disturbing holiday custom from their native Netherlands in “A Very Big Mouth Christmas.”

When the gang doubts that a Dutch Christmas can be that different from an American one, Lotte and Mila tell them about Father Jansen, a walrus with the sharp teeth of a dolphin and a flute made of human bones who is their Father Christmas counterpart.

Naturally, each culture has its unique Christmas legends. Krampus, for example, is a horned beast who punishes misbehaving children in Germany, while the “poo log” in Catalonia is a log that you feed throughout December in order for it to defecate out gifts at Christmas.

This has prompted Big Mouth admirers all around the world to investigate the true tale of “Vader Johann” and determine whether or not he is real.

Is Father Johann truly revered in the Netherlands?

Sorry to disappoint you, but the Dutch do not sip salted eel milk on Christmas Eve, arrange their decorated eggs on the windowsill, hide in a children’s coffin, and pray to the Mongoose King to save them from Father Johann.

This Christmas fable appears to be a hybrid of two authentic European Christmas tales: Krampus and Belsnickel, a vengeful fur-clad monster who, according to mythology, beats youngsters with a switch. However, neither of these have a dance-off with the Mongoose King until he transforms into cream.

Despite the fact that Father Johann is a creation of the Big Mouth writers, the Netherlands does have a terrible Christmas story – but in a very different way.

Zwarte Piet (“Black Pete”), a Christmas mascot from the Netherlands, is welcomed to a town with a parade on December 5th, during which he distributes cookies to youngsters.

All of this sounds charming until you realize that the guy who portrays Black Pete in the parade is dressed in blackface, with a black curly wig and red lipstick (as well as, for some reason, Renaissance costume). As a result, the custom has sparked a lot of debate and controversy in the Netherlands.

According to legend, Black Pete was black because. This is a condensed version of the information.