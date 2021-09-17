Season 5 of ‘9-1-1’ premiere date, cast, trailer, and plot: When the Fox Show Returns

9-1-1 Season 5 premieres this fall on Fox, four months after the dramatic events of the previous season finale, which saw the LAPD team facing a sniper.

When Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) and her team return to Fox in September, they’ll have even more on their plates than they had the last time we saw them. The squad must deal with a city-wide outage in Season 5, Episode 1.

Some of the consequences of the blackout may be seen in the season teaser. The city’s air traffic control tower is down, and zoo animals are running wild on the streets.

However, in this season of 9-1-1, this is merely the tip of the iceberg. When Season 5’s episodes are released, fans may anticipate the cast to face the following plots.

The premiere date for Season 5 of 9-1-1 has been set.

On Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on Fox, the new season will start with an episode titled “Panic.” Following that, episodes will be accessible weekly on the same day and time.

Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu after they have aired.

While Season 5 of 9-1-1 is available to stream this month, fans of 9-1-1: Lone Star will have to wait a bit longer. That show is scheduled for a mid-season premiere, thus we can expect a new season in January 2022.

Season 5 cast of 9-1-1

This season’s main cast includes all of the characters from the previous season. This includes Ryan Guzman’s Eddie Diaz, who many fans assumed was dead after his injuries in the final two episodes last season.

Guzman will be joined by:

Athena Grant – Angela Bassett Bobby Nash – Peter Krause Evan Buckley – Oliver Stark Hen Wilson – Aisha Hinds Howie “Chimney” Choi – Kenneth Choi Han Rockmond Dunbar – Michael Grant Maddie Kendall (Jennifer Love Hewitt) John Harlan is a well-known author. Albert Han – Kim May Grant – Corinne Massiah Marcanthonee Harry Grant – Jon Reis Gavin McHugh – Christopher Diaz Season 5 of 9-1-1: What to Expect

“As the fifth season of 9-1-1 begins, the first responders hurry into action as a series of ransomware attacks threaten computer systems, air traffic control towers, and other critical infrastructure,” according to the official Fox synopsis for the first episodes of the new season. This is a condensed version of the information.