Season 5 Episode 8 of ‘Rick and Morty’ Preview: Is There a New ‘Pickle Rick’?

In the next episode of the Adult Swim sitcom, titled “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort,” Rick and Morty are breaking up.

With only three episodes left in the fifth season, Season 5 Episode 8 airs on Sunday, August 8, 2021, bringing fans uncomfortably close to the finish.

This season, Rick, Morty, Summer, Beth, and Jerry have found love, visited a BDSM hell, celebrated the end of the worlds, conceived an incest kid, and defeated anime baddies, so let’s see what adventures await them next.

What Happens in Season 5 Episode 8 of ‘Rick and Morty’?

Many of this season’s storylines have been kept under wraps until the episodes air, and “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort” is no exception. Co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have kept many of this season’s storylines under wraps until the episodes air, and “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort” is no exception.

The episode titles have been mostly puns on pop culture allusions, and this one is no exception. This week’s title is a spoof of Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, written by Charlie Kaufman, suggesting that love and memory erasure will be a theme in this week’s story.

The Smith family is shown packing up for a trip in the trailer for Episode 8, leaving Rick alone at home. Rick is perplexed when Beth informs him that the emergency numbers are posted on the refrigerator.

When Morty asks if he’s sure he doesn’t want to come, Rick says he’s trying to stay modest since there’s a chance he’ll have another “Pickle Rick”-style experience, a reference to the fan-favorite Season 3 episode “Pickle Rick.”

Rick is seen pouring himself a drink and pulling out the remains of his old best friend Birdperson with a sorrowful heart as soon as the Smith family drives away. Rick’s computer’s voice suggests that Rick intends to resurrect Birdperson-turned-Phoenixperson.

As the family drives away, Morty mentions that they’re going on a cruise, implying that they’ll be leaving Rick alone for a bit.

The fifth season of ‘Rick and Morty’ is now available.

Rick and Morty only has two interdimensional adventures left in Season 5 after Sunday’s episode.

“Forgetting Sarick Mortshall” and “Rickmurai Jack” are the remaining episode titles, which are apparent references to the film Forgetting Sarah Marshall and the anime series Samurai Jack.

