Season 5 Episode 6 of ‘Rick and Morty’ Preview: The Rick & Morty Thanksgiving Spectacular

In the next episode of Adult Swim, Rick and Morty embark on a risky but familiar quest.

We’re about halfway through Season 5 of Rick and Morty, in which the Smith family has battled “a horny ocean man,” Morty’s murderous sperm, and sadomasochistic demon people.

The forthcoming episode “Rick and Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular” appears to be a much more toned down adventure, but in the sci-fi cartoon comedy Rick and Morty, anything can, and more than likely will, happen.

What Happens in Episode 6 of Season 5 of Rick and Morty?

For the first time this season, a Rick and Morty episode’s title is devoid of obvious pop culture connections. Normally, each episode of the show is based on a film or television show, however that does not appear to be the case with Season 5 Episode 6 “Rick and Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular.”

It could be a nod to prior Thanksgiving special episodes that are frequent on television, as well as the Blaxploitation film genre.

Rick and Morty use their portal pistol to break into a museum in the first trailer for this episode. Our characters declare they’re there for the Constitution of the United States of America, which has a treasure map on it, as the creators, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, appear to be parodying the scenario from the Nicolas Cage film National Treasure.

Rick is significantly more dismissive of the document’s importance, claiming that aside from the treasure map, it’s meaningless because everything it contains on “how to run a country” is already available online.

The duo enters the museum with their gizmos, including a menacing-looking ray pistol that allows them to break into the vault. Morty unintentionally shoots the gun through the Constitution and the walls while holding it. When it touches the Statue of Liberty, it transforms into a massive killer robot.

Rick, annoyed but unsurprised, discloses that the robot has been awakened and has been sitting sentient as a Trojan horse for years.

“Never put your faith in the French, Morty.”

The robot is last spotted heading for New York City after stepping down from the platform where the Statue of Liberty formerly stood.

