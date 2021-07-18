Season 5 Episode 5 of ‘Rick and Morty’ is titled Rick and Jerry’s Guys Night.

In Sunday night’s episode on Adult Swim, Rick and Morty reunites its most improbable couple.

In the fifth episode of Season 5, Rick and Jerry, who are polar opposites in terms of attitude and intelligence, embark on an expedition.

Fans should start savoring the new installments while they can because “Amortycan Grickfitti” marks the season’s halfway point.

What Happens in Episode 5 of Season 5 of Rick and Morty?

For each episode of Rick and Morty this season, guest stars and plots have been kept under wraps. Only the 30-second trailers and episode names give fans an idea as to what to expect each week.

Beth is asked to deal with an emergency at the horse hospital in the teaser for “Amortycan Grickfitti.” At the racetrack, someone impersonated Barry White, resulting in the pregnancy of seven horses. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the creators of Rick and Morty, rarely hold back when it comes to what they display on screen, but this image is better left to the imagination.

Beth asks Jerry to watch the kids as she has to leave, but Rick says he can’t since he and Jerry are having a “boys night.”

Beth, like the rest of the audience, is skeptical, but Rick convinces her that the two, who have always been enemies, are now friends, and that Friday nights are all about Rick and Jerry.

Rick and Jerry are seen unloading a crate labeled “occult stuff,” indicating that something is up.

During the episode, Morty and Summer appear to be unattended. “No parties and no vape—stuff,” Beth cautions Summer as she walks out the door.

Rick and Morty’s names are forced into the episode title, which is another another pop culture reference. “Amortycan Grickfitti” is a parody of George Lucas’ 1973 film American Graffitti, depicting a bunch of youngsters and their nighttime exploits. Perhaps this is where Morty and Summer, who are unsupervised, come into play.

When was the last time Rick and Jerry collaborated?

Rick and Jerry are probably the two characters who don’t like each other the least, and while they’re frequently at odds, they’re only together for a few episodes at a time.

One of the exceptions is Rick’s appearance in Season 3 Episode 5, “The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy.” This is a condensed version of the information.