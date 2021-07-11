Season 5 Episode 4 of ‘Rick and Morty’ Preview: Returning to the Equine Hospital

The next episode of Rick and Morty focuses on Morty’s adolescence.

The Smith family’s interdimensional adventures courtesy of Grandpa Rick Sanchez continue tonight on Adult Swim as Season 5 continues.

So far this season, we’ve seen a 90s retro parody, a decoy clone problem, and the incomparably sexy Mr. Nimbusâ€”so what’s in store for Episode 4?

What happened in Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 4?

Aside from revealing the episode titles ahead of time, writers Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are keeping the plot of Season 5 episodes a secret.

Even the upcoming episode’s video trailer doesn’t give too much away about the plot.

Rick and Morty’s Season 5 Episode 4 is titled “Rickdependence Spray,” which seems like a riff on Independence Day.

Because the 4th of July celebration was one week previously, the release of this episode as a tribute to Independence Day on July 11 is rare. This could be a subtle joke by the creators, or it could be a production mishap.

Rick is seen waiting at his mother’s workplace in the first teaser for Episode 4. For several seasons, we haven’t seen Beth, a horse doctor who works at St Equis Hospital.

Morty is trying to persuade Beth to finish her work faster so they can go to a movie, but he is distracted by a piece of equipment.

The machinery, Beth explains to Morty, is a breeding mount that the nurses use to gather “reproductive material.”

Morty turns on the machine, and the hole on the end begins to pump, prompting Morty to take a closer look, just like Jim did with his dessert in American Pie. Morty is transfixed on the action of the breeding mount as it continues to pump.

So far, who has appeared as a guest star in Rick and Morty Season 5?

There are no details on who will be providing their voice to the episode “Rickdependence Spray,” though there have been a number of familiar voices in past Season 5 episodes.

Harmon’s old Community co-star Alison Brie, as well as Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie) and Steve Buscemi (Fargo) appeared in Episode 3, while Jim Gaffigan and Keith David reprised their roles as president in future episodes.

Rick and Morty are both voiced by co-creator Roiland.