Season 5 Episode 4 of ‘Rick and Morty’: Morty’s Sperm on the Loose’

In the current episode, “Rickdependence Spray,” Rick and Morty battled enormous killer sperm with the help of an army of cannibalistic horse people, reaching new heights of lunacy.

Season 5 Episode 4 didn’t strive to find an emotional resolution like past episodes, and considering the 22 minutes of craziness that preceding the low-key finish, it would have been tough.

In this episode, creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland collaborated on voice acting duties with a number of noteworthy guest actors, including Christina Ricci (Black Snake Moan) and Kyle Mooney (Brigsby Bear).

We’ll do our best to explain what the hell occurred in “Rickdependence Spray” because the tale went at such a fast pace and the one-liners were nonstop.

In Rick and Morty Episode 4, what happened?

We’ll simply get right in because there’s no delicate way to explain the plot. Morty, a shameless adolescent, spends a week at Beth’s workplace putting his own seaman into a horse breeding machine.

Morty can be seen praising himself on being a “dirty little doggie” before spotting his grandfather Rick wheeling in a barrel of horse seaman for an experiment, but he knows his own seed is in there.

The horse seaman barrel explodes, creating a race of huge killer sperms, because he is too humiliated to reveal his crime. No one knows where they came from for a long time, so the president asks Rick and Morty to exterminate the “orgazagoblins,” “cumplestiltskins,” or “skeetboogins.”

Rick and Morty are met by a talking queen sperm who tells to Rick that Morty is their father after they trace the enormous sperm to the Grand Canyon, where they have collected for obvious reasons. They bind him down and use Beth’s horse breeding machine to retrieve more of his seed.

Meanwhile, the president, Summer, Beth, and Jerry devise their own plan to stop the sperm by attracting them to Las Vegas with a huge human egg.

A race of cannibalistic horse people known as chuds capture Rick and Morty, as well as a friendly sperm named Sticky. Before Princess Ponyetta saves them by revealing she’s pregnant with Rick’s child, the chuds are about to kill and consume the trio.

We warned you that this episode would be chaotic.

