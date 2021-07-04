Season 5 Episode 3 of ‘Rick and Morty’ Preview: The Diesel Weasel is a new kind of weasel.

In the most recent episode, Rick and Morty discuss environmental issues.

Season 5 Episode 3 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, and it appears that it will take on the controversial topic of pollution in its own unique way.

There’s a lot to look forward to in the episode’s early previews, including a spoof and gender swap of a legendary cartoon character from the 1990s. Here’s all we know about tonight’s Rick and Morty episode.

What Happens in Episode 3 of Season 5 of Rick and Morty?

The title of tonight’s program is “A Rickconvenient Mort,” a play on Al Gore’s famous documentary film An Inconvenient Truth. This suggests that the entire show could revolve around the subject of pollution and climate change. Adult Swim has published a promotional clip that appears to illustrate those concepts in action.

Rick and Morty are shown taking cover in their futuristic automobile as acid rain showers down around them in the footage. They go inside to secure their NSFW personalized tees that they recently purchased at Johnny D’s. Morty’s shirt says “Rick & Morty P***y Pounders” and he’s already wearing it.

Suddenly, a big beast on a flying motorcycle named Diesel Weasel appears, wreaking devastation all around him. Then, over his shoulder, a superhero who seems eerily familiar to anyone who grew up watching cartoons in the 1990s arrives.

Morty is taken aback by her arrival, while Rick is less so by her rhyming scheme, wondering, “Who’s the girl in need of a conversation pass?”

“There is only one cure to earth’s pollution, you,” this mysterious superhero declares, breaking the fourth wall.

Captain Planet from the animation Captain Planet and the Planeteers has a similar appearance to her.

What Happens in Season 5 of ‘Rick and Morty’?

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the creators of Rick and Morty, teased fans with minor nuggets about what to expect from the rest of Season 5.

They teased Rick on social media ahead of the season’s premiere and disclosed the titles of all the upcoming episodes. Season 5 has six more episodes after “A Rickconvenient Mort” in Episode 3. They are “Rickdependence Spray,” “Amortycan Grickfitti,” “Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular,” “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion,” and “Rickternal Friendshine of Rickternal Friendshine of Rickternal Friendshine of Rickternal Friendshine of Rickternal Friendshine of Rickternal Friendshine of Rickternal Friendshine of Rickternal Friendshine of Rickternal This is a condensed version of the information.