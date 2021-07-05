Season 5 Episode 3 of ‘Rick and Morty’: Morty and Planetina’s Relationship Explained

In the most recent episode of Season 5, Rick and Morty both found and lost love.

Our protagonists were split apart in “A Rickconvenient Mort,” which introduced a slew of new characters with major emotional ramifications for Morty, Rick, and Summer. The episode title’s riff on An Inconvenient Truth was eerily apt, as the environment was a major theme, not just on Earth but also on other worlds.

Rick and Morty writer Dan Harmon enlisted former Community actress Alison Brie to voice the superhero Planetina in this episode, and Harmon also addressed the casting on social media.

Here’s a breakdown of what happened in Rick and Morty’s most recent episode, with spoilers and behind-the-scenes tidbits ahead.

What Happened in Episode 3 of Season 5 of Rick and Morty?

While Rick and Morty are out shopping for custom tees, the cheesy villain Diesel Weasel appears and causes acid rain. Planetina (Brie), a superhero and Morty’s love interest, swoops in to rescue the day.

They have an instant connection, and their attraction is both awkward and endearing, especially considering Morty is only 14 years old. This budding romance divides Morty and Rick, prompting Rick to take Summer, who is dealing with her own heartbreak, to a hat trick of worlds commemorating the impending apocalypse.

Morty defies his parents’ wishes by romantically pursuing Planetina. Her four “babies from each major ethnicity” stand in the way of a partnership. They started off as young people in a 90s cartoon-style commercial, but have since evolved into a demanding and domineering public relations team in charge of Planetina’s life and image.

Morty murders all four of them in a fit of wrath, stealing their elemental rings, which they used to summon Planetina.

Meanwhile, on planet one of three, Grandpa Rick and Summer are partying like it’s the end of the world, where Rick meets an appealing creature named Daphne, played by Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie).

Rick saves Daphne’s world from destruction and smuggles her to the next party planet, where they can continue their hedonism and explore their love. Summer is wary of the newcomer, but Rick is falling in love with her.

When Daphne is alone with Summer, she merely says "hi" in front of Rick.