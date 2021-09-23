Season 47’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosts and musical guests.

The first four hosts and musical guests for Season 47 of Saturday Night Live have been revealed, and there are many reasons to be excited.

On October 2, 2021, at 11:30 p.m. ET, the new season premieres on NBC, with the next three episodes showing on successive Saturdays.

So far, all of the hosts and musical guests for Season 47 of Saturday Night Live have been confirmed.

Owen Wilson and Kacey Musgraves in Episode 1

Owen Wilson has been a prominent comedic performer for over 20 years, so it’s hard to think he hasn’t hosted Saturday Night Live before. He’ll be hosting the Season 47 premiere after a strong start to 2021 with his role as Mobius M. Mobius on the Marvel Disney+ series Loki. He’ll also appear in Wes Anderson’s forthcoming film The French Dispatch, which will be released on October 22, 2021.

Kacey Musgraves, a Grammy-winning country singer, will be the season’s first musical guest on Saturday Night Live. She’s making her second appearance on the show, and her fifth studio album, Star-Crossed, is available now.

Kim Kardashian and Halsey (episode 2)

Lorne Michaels and Saturday Night Live occasionally choose a celebrity who is so well-known that they don’t need a project to promote to justify hosting — as is the case with Kim Kardashian, who will present on October 9. Although the reality star, entrepreneur, and activist recently donated her voice to PAW Patrol: The Movie, it’s unlikely that she’ll be there to promote it.

As a musical guest, Halsey, a former host, will be there to support Kardashian. It will be Halsey’s fourth appearance on the show, and she has proven to be a musical guest who isn’t afraid to participate in a sketch.

Rami Malek and Young Thug in Episode 3

Oscar-winner On October 16, Rami Malek will make his Saturday Night Live debut. Malek is most known for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, but he also plays Bond villain Lyutsifer Safin in Daniel Craig’s final 007 film, No Time To Die, which hits theaters on October 8.

After earlier cameos as a performer alongside Kanye West in 2016, and Megan, Young Thug will make his debut appearance as a musical guest. This is a condensed version of the information.