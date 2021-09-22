Season 41 of Survivor: Start Date, Cast, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Season 41 of Survivor is already airing, with 18 castaways heading to an island paradise for what CBS is dubbing a “new era” for the long-running reality show.

Since May 2020, the reality program has been on a COVID-mandated hiatus after releasing two seasons per year since 2001. CBS, on the other hand, has been able to retool the show and add a slew of new twists and turns as a result of this.

In a statement, host Jeff Probst said, “Survivor 41 boasts a tremendously nice collection of savvy Survivor competitors, and they are in for the most intense, most challenging, and most deadly season we’ve ever done.”

In the 2021 edition of the reality show, here’s what’s new and what’s not.

When does the 41st season of Survivor begin?

On Wednesday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, the new season will begin with a two-hour premiere.

The remaining episodes will air on CBS every Monday at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT after that. On Paramount+, episodes will be available to watch live and on-demand.

Where did the 41st season of Survivor take place?

The show is set in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, as it has been since the “Millennials vs. Gen X” series began in 2016.

From April 15 to May 10, 2021, filming took done on the island. The crew was given special authorization to film under new COVID restrictions after Fijian business minister Faiyaz Koya granted it.

However, because of these rules, Survivor 41 will be a shorter season than usual. While most recent seasons have been 39 days long, the 2021 season will be 26 days long in order to accommodate a 14-day quarantine prior to filming.

“The decision to change the game to 26 days arose from the reality that we couldn’t leave our bubble,” host and executive producer Probst told Entertainment Weekly. As a result, if we wanted to shoot two seasons, we had to do so consecutively. Shooting two 39-day seasons back-to-back, with our 14-day quarantine, would have taken nearly 100 days, which was simply too long.”

He went on to say that this is one of the reasons why this year’s season would be more difficult than before. “That was the very first thing we had. This is a condensed version of the information.