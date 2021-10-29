Season 4 of “What We Do in the Shadows”: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

In What We Do in the Shadows, everything has changed for the vampires of Staten Island.

Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) have all moved on since the Season 3 conclusion, with Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) becoming a newborn baby after his original body died at the age of 100.

However, this isn’t the end of their story. On August 13, FX announced that the show will be renewed for a fourth season, even though Season 3 had not even begun.

Showrunner Paul Simms spoke to The Washington Newsday ahead of the Season 3 premiere in September about what fans can expect next. Here’s everything we know so far about Season 4.

When will Season 4 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ be released?

The show’s writers began work on Season 4 before the third season even began filming and were “finished writing” it, according to Simms of The Washington Newsday.

“We’ve been working on Season 4 for a long time,” he explained. “Before we started shooting Season 3, we started working on the screenplays for Season 4.”

“We were just being overconfident, and we had some extra time and energy with COVID.”

Season 4 has yet to be given a release date.

Who Will Appear in Season 4 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’?

Novak, Berry, Demetriou, Proksch, and Harvey Guillén, who plays familiar Guillermo, are all anticipated to return now that the major protagonists are alive and well—or rather, undead and well.

However, because their characters are dispersed around the globe, it’s uncertain how often they’ll appear or interact in the new season.

What Will Happen in Season 4 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’?

Nandor decided to go abroad at the end of Season 3, while Nadja began her voyage to England to become a member of the Supreme Vampiric Council.

Laszlo, Nadja’s husband, was supposed to accompany her, but the lothario sent an unwilling Guillermo instead, who stayed in Staten Island to take after the newborn Colin Robinson.

“There are a lot of things in Season 3 that I think set up Season 4, and a lot of things in Season 4 that relate back to Season 3,” Simms remarked.

“One thing I always like to emphasize on the podcast is that each episode is essential. This is a condensed version of the information.