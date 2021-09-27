Season 4 of ‘Sex Education’ on Netflix: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot Predictions

Sex Education Season 4 has been officially confirmed by Netflix, with the hit adolescent comedy-drama set to return to our screens as early as next year.

Many fans will be overjoyed by the announcement, especially since the previous season ended on a cliffhanger.

Who is Joy’s paternal father, for example, is one of the unresolved issues we’re hoping to find answers to in Season 4? Will Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Otis (Asa Butterfield) be able to reconcile their differences once she returns from America? Is Ruby (Mimi Keene) going to obtain the justice she deserves?

Here’s everything we know about Sex Education Season 4 so far, including when it’ll air, who will return, and what the plot will be.

When will Season 4 of ‘Sex Education’ be released?

Just one week after Season 3 began, Netflix revealed that Sex Education had been renewed for a fourth season on their social media platforms.

“BREAKING NEWS: SEX EDUCATION TO RETURN FOR SEASON 4,” read the Moordale news bulletin-style announcement. The cast members also informed their followers of the news.

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.