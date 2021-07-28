Season 4 of ‘Sex Education’: All the Signs That There Will Be a Season 4

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, and Aimee Lou Wood feature in the award-winning British comedy-drama series Sex Education.

Season 3 will launch on Netflix worldwide on Friday, September 17th, with eight new episodes for fans to watch.

Netflix has yet to declare whether or not Sex Education will be renewed for a fourth season, but there is speculation about the show’s future.

All the Signs That Season 4 of ‘Sex Education’ Is On the Way Tom Daley and Jean Milburn had a scene together.

Gillian Anderson, the founder of Sex Education, turned to Twitter to kick things off for three reasons.

One was to congratulate British diver Tom Daley, who won his first Olympic gold medal in the men’s synchronized 10m platform partnering 23-year-old Matty Lee at the Toyko 2020 Olympics.

Second, Anderson requested that Daley crochet a “hat/scarf/honey cup” for her character Jean Milburn if Sex Education was renewed for a fourth season.

Third, Anderson recommended that the item be auctioned off to benefit Daley’s favorite LGBTQ charity.

“Congratulations @tomdaley!!!!” she wrote beneath a photo of Daley holding his award.

“While you’re conquering the world, how about crocheting a hat/scarf/honey cup for Jean Milburn to wear if we do another @sexeducation season, and then auctioning it off for your favorite LGBTQ charity?” @madewithlovebytomdaley”

