Season 4 of ‘Selling Sunset’ Power Ranking: Who Will Win?

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is now available on Netflix, and it features a lot of what fans love about the show. Someone leaving their own dog’s birthday party in a rage? Check. Endless squabbles over whether or not certain persons should be invited to particular parties? Check. Are your coworkers overly invested in each other’s personal lives? This is a big check.

With two new realtors joining the cast this season, it’s more difficult than ever for any Oppenheim Group employee to obtain screen time. Members of the cast respond in a variety of ways to this: Some wear five-inch heels on some of the most dangerously slick floors ever filmed on camera, while others appear intent on squeezing every last drop of drama out of even the most inconsequential situations.

With that in mind, here’s our highly subjective assessment of who gets the most mileage out of Selling Sunset 4 – and who’s time on the show has expired.

Brett Oppenheim (#11)

This could be due to twin blindness, but Brett appears to be barely in Season 4. Someone has to focus on the actual business of operating the realtors rather than having drama-filled chats in a variety of gleaming homes.

Emma Hernan is number ten.

Emma Hernan, one of Season 4’s two new cast members, has the misfortune of resembling what you’d get if you threw all of the Selling Sunset cast members into an algorithm and asked it to spit out a new realtor. In her first season, she is similarly unable to define herself on her own terms, appearing to exist purely as a contrast to Christine.

Heather Rae El Moussa (nine)

This season’s conclusion is Heather’s wedding, which hopefully implies she got a huge Netflix check for her dream day. However, she may have been too preoccupied with organizing her wedding to offer the necessary drama for her to have a significant role on the show.

Davina Potratz is number eight on the list.

Christine Quinn has stated in a few interviews that she gave Davina Potratz guidance on how to pop on the show after the first season. This piece of advise appears to be to wear as much Chanel as possible in every scenario. This is a condensed version of the information.