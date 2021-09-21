Season 4 of ‘New Amsterdam’: When Does It Start, How Do You Watch, and What You Should Know

Season 4 of New Amsterdam Hospital premieres tonight on NBC, bringing with it new difficulties for the staff.

The medical team coped with COVID-19 in season 3, but in the new season, which airs Tuesday evenings at 10/9c, things are getting back to normal. All of the main cast members have returned to pick up where the season 3 finale left off.

based in New York City David Schulner’s New Amsterdam was inspired by Eric Manheimer’s book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, published in 2012. The sitcom was so popular on NBC that it was revived for a second season with a new multi-season agreement.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the premiere of season 4 on television to get ready for the new batch of episodes to come.

What happened in New Amsterdam season 4?

We witness Dr. Max Goodwin and Dr. Helen Sharpe’s romance finally play out in the new season, which picks up just after the events of the season 3 finale in June (“Death Begins in Radiology”).

Dr. Floyd Reynolds also has to deal with the knowledge that the man with whom Dr. Lyn Malvo is in a relationship is the doctor who promised him a promotion in Episode 1, “More Joy.” Dr. Iggy Frome decides to leave her patient-facing position in search of a new professional opportunity.

Dr. Leyla Shinwari learns what her lover, Dr. Lauren Bloom, did to get a residency position at the hospital.

Season 4 of New Amsterdam stars who?

For Season 4 of New Amsterdam, all of the regulars are back. Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman reprise their roles as Max and Helen, respectively, while Jocko Sims reprises his role as Floyd. Lauren is once again played by Janet Montgomery, and Iggy is played by Tyler Labine.

Sandra Mae Frank, who plays Dr. Wilder, is a new addition to New Amsterdam for Season 4. According to showrunner Schulner, her character is one of the top surgeons in the world and needs some persuasion to join Max’s team, replacing one of his current members.

Dr. Pavan Carey, a new resident in the emergency department, is played by Chloe Freeman, while Dr. Veronica Fuentes is played by Michelle Forbes (The Killing).

