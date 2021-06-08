Season 4 of NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’: Will There Be Another Season?

New Amsterdam’s current season finale will broadcast on Tuesday, June 8, with an emotional episode that will put each character “to the test of how far they’ll go to find happiness,” according to the show’s executive producer Peter Horton (via TV Insider).

Fans will be left wondering whether that bliss will be a happily-ever-after, or whether Max Goodwin (played by Ryan Eggold) and the rest of the New Amsterdam team will be returning for Season 4 after viewing the NBC show’s conclusion.

Is there going to be a second season of New Amsterdam?

The team still has a lot more instances to work on. New Amsterdam has not only been renewed for a fourth season, but it has also been confirmed for a fifth season.

In January 2020, the announcement was made. This implies the show will continue to air until at least spring 2023.

With NBC’s top shows, three-season extensions are becoming increasingly common. This Is Us and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit were two recent series that receive multiseason renewals.

According to New Amsterdam creator David Schulner, the show’s ratings among viewers who catch up afterwards were what got it three seasons at once, not its on-the-night ratings. “Those ratings put us in an entirely different stratosphere than our overnight numbers,” he told the New York Post in 2020. Our foreign sales are significant, and, most importantly, we’re an upbeat, cheerful show that truly addresses today’s societal issues. This type of show has been NBC’s identity for 30 years, from ER to The West Wing, and we’re hoping to keep it going.”

When will Season 4 of New Amsterdam premiere?

The actual release date for New Amsterdam has yet to be revealed. We do know, however, that the show will continue to air on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT.

The show will return to October for its next season, despite the fact that the current season began in March. In September 2021, the show is expected to return to NBC. Based on prior seasons, the NBC medical drama is most likely to return on Tuesday, September 21.

Which cast members will be returning in the fall is yet to be determined. This is a condensed version of the information.