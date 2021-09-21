Season 4 of ‘FBI’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigated, with a focus on its New York office.

The CBS show is poised to return for a fourth season, with two spin-off shows, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, as well.

The crime drama has been on the air since 2018, and the first episode of the new season is the first of a three-part crossover between it and its sibling shows.

Here’s all you need to know about the most recent season of the show.

When Will FBI Season 4 Be Released?

The new season of FBI will kick off with the episode “All That Glitters,” which will feature a storyline that will continue in the third season’s first episode and end with the premiere of FBI: International.

The fourth season of FBI will premiere on CBS on September 21, 2021, and will air weekly thereafter. The number of episodes in the fourth season is presently unknown.

The crime thriller will then continue with the episode “Hacktivist,” directed by Jean de Segonzac and written by Claire Demorest.

Who Will Play the Lead Role in FBI Season 4?

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki lead a big ensemble cast in FBI. Maggie Bell is played by the former, and Omar Adom “O. A.” Zidan is played by Zaki.

Jubal Valentine, an FBI assistant special agent-in-command, will be played by Jeremy Sisto, while Isobel Castille, a special agent in charge, will be played by Alana de la Garza.

Stuart Scola and Tiffany Wallace will be played by John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner, respectively, while Derek Hedlund, James Chen, and Thomas Phillip O’Neil will have recurring roles on the show.

Taylor As FBI analyst Kelly Moran, FBI intelligence analyst Elise Taylor, and FBI special agent Trevor Hobbs, respectively, Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, and Roshawn Franklin round out the recurring cast.

What Happens in Season 4 of FBI?

The three-part FBI crossover event will premiere in the first episode of FBI season 4 and will follow Maggie and the team as they investigate the death of a woman following a lavish boat party attended by a lot of powerful people.

During the inquiry, Maggie pulls in Special Agent Kenny Crosby from FBI: Most Wanted, as he knew one of the suspects. This is a condensed version of the information.