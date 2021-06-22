Season 4 of ‘Elite’: What Age Is the ‘Elite’ Cast in Real Life?

Since its launch on Netflix on Friday, June 18, Elite season four has taken the world by storm. The sensual Spanish drama has been airing since 2018, with a fifth season on the way. New faces joined the cast of Las Encinas in the fourth season, as well as series regulars who returned for their last year.

Elite’s characters are only in their late teens, but they’ve already dealt with a lot at such a young age, including adultery, love triangles, murder, cancer, and drugs, to mention a few, and fans are curious as to how old the cast is in real life. This webpage has all of the information you require.

In actual life, how old is the cast of ‘Elite’? Ander — Arón Piper

Since the beginning of the season in 2018, Arón Piper has played Ander Muoz in Elite.

When the show first aired, Ander, like the bulk of the characters on Elite, was just 16 years old.

Ander left school at the end of season four to start traveling, thus fans can estimate he was around 18 at the time.

Arón Piper, a German actor, is 24 years old in real life.

@aron.piper on Instagram

Samuel Escamilla — Itzan Escamilla

Itzan Escamilla has been a member of the Elite cast since season one, just as his co-star Piper.

He plays the role of Samuel, who was 16-years-old in season one of Elite.

In real life, Escamilla is 23-years-old and was 21 when season one premiered.

Instagram: @itzan.escamilla

Miguel Bernardeau — Guzmán

Miguel Bernardeau is one of the oldest cast members of Elite aged 24.

Like his cast members Escamilla and Piper, his character Guzmán was 16-years-old in season one of Elite.

Instagram: @miguel_bernardeu

Omar Ayuso — Omar

Omar Ayuso, who has played the role of Omar in Elite is aged 23.

When Elite first premiered in 2018, he was 20-years-old and one of the youngest actors on set.

Instagram: @omarayuso

Claudia Salas — Rebe

Claudia Salas joined the cast of Elite in season two as Rebe, a new student at the school whose mother is a successful drug dealer.

Salas is one of the oldest cast members on the show at 26-years-old.

In Elite, her character Rebe is almost 10 years younger than her in reality.

Instagram: @claudiasalas_

Georgina Amorós — Cayetana

Georgina Amorós stars as Cayetana in Elite, joining the cast in season three.

Her character, Cayetana is no longer a. This is a brief summary.