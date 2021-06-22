Season 4 of ‘Elite’ has five unanswered questions.

Despite the fact that Elite season 4 only launched on June 18, fans are already counting down the days until season 5 hits Netflix. The most recent season concluded on a cliffhanger, with the disappearance of shady businessman Armando (Andrés Velencoso). This website contains a comprehensive overview of all the questions raised by Elite season four’s occurrences.

Questions from Elite season 4 that need to be answered 1. Is Armando still on the loose?

Armando was grooming 16-year-old Mencia Blanco Commerford in season 4 of Elite (Martina Carridi).

He developed an obsessive fascination with Mencia and began to manipulate and dominate her, blackmailing her into having sex with him.

He forced Mencia to spend the evening with him at Prince Phillip’s (Pol Granch) New Year’s Party, showing there uninvited. Thankfully, Rebe (Claudia Salas) noticed what was going on and pushed Armando away from Menica.

Mencia’s sister Ari (Carla Diaz) confronted Armando about his non-consensual relationship with Mencia, and the two got into a physical fight.

Armando severely abused Ari and left her for dead on the pier until she was rescued by Guzmán Nunier Osuna (Miguel Bernardeau).

Guzmán pursued Armando and fatally shot him with a firecracker. With the help of Rebe and Samuel, he later dropped his body into the lake (Itzan Escamilla).

When Guzmán later paid Ari a visit in the hospital, he told her Armando had knocked him unconscious and fled. Mencia also told her sister Armando hadn’t been seen since the attack.

Guzmán, Rebe, and Samuel will have to keep their secret between them if the authorities start looking for Armando.

Mencia was also seen telling her father Benjamin (Diego Martín) the truth about Armando, and there is no doubt her confession could have serious ramifications for her future.

At the moment, the plot of Elite season 5 remains unknown, but there is the possibility Armando’s murder could set up the beginning of the new season.

Will Rebe and Mencia get back together?

Rebe and Mencia’s romance was one of the most popular among Elite fans.

Sadly, the pair’s relationship became severely strained after Rebe uncovered Mencia was involved in sex work.

Rebe was unaware Mencia was being groomed by Armando.