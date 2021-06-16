Season 4 Finale of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: ‘Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum’ Explained

This article contains spoilers from The Handmaid’s Tale season 4.

Viewers will have seen a familiar word scrawled across the screen after the bittersweet moments of The Handmaid’s Tale season finale – “nolite te bastardes carborundorum.”

The term will be familiar to readers of Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as fans who have followed the show since the first season. Given the circumstances in which it appeared in the season finale, it takes on even more significance.

What does it mean when you say nolite te bastardes carborundorum?

Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) gets lynched at the end of season 4, and his body hangs over a phrase painted across the wall. “Nolite te bastardes carborundorum,” it says.

It is explained in reality, as well as in the series, that it is a made-up term in fake Latin. It literally means “don’t let the scumbags crush you down.”

What does the phrase “The Handmaid’s Tale” mean in The Handmaid’s Tale?

Because the phrase will always be associated with Fred’s death, it has come full circle in the story.

The phrase initially appears in the television series in season 1 episode 4 when June (Elisabeth Moss), as Offred, is confined to her room and discovers the words “nolite te bastardes carborundorum” inscribed into the wall. The phrase also serves as the episode’s title. Later, when Offred and Fred are playing Scrabble, she asks Fred if he can interpret what she guesses is a Latin phrase. He explains to her that it means “don’t let the bastards grind you down.”

Within Atwood’s book, the phrase represents a lot to June while she’s living with the Waterfords as their handmaid. After seeing it scratched into the floor, the phrase takes on religious connotations for June, who doesn’t know its meaning yet. On page 133 of The Handmaid’s Tale, Atwood writes from June’s perspective: “I pray silently: Nolite te bastardes carborundorum. I don’t know what it means, but it sounds right, and it will have to do, because I don’t know what else I can say to God.”

Later on in the book, as in the TV series, Fred explains the meaning of the phrase to June. Revealing the words which are also written by hand in the margin of one of his Latin.