Season 4: Everything the ‘Succession’ Cast and Crew Have To Say

With HBO’s approval of Succession Season 4, there is no stopping the Roy family (or dynasty).

Brian Cox, who plays the ruthless Logan Roy on Succession, hinted at Season 4 to The Washington Newsday before the news was revealed. Georgia Pritchett and Jon Brown, the show’s writers, also expressed their opinions on the show’s future, indicating that there was still so much more of the Roy family empire, and drama, to be explored.

Other members of the Succession cast and crew have been reacting to the Season 4 news now that it has been made public. The Washington Newsday has compiled a comprehensive list of everything the Succession family has said regarding the fourth season.

Season 4: Everything the Succession Cast and Crew Have To Say

Brian Cox is a British actor who is known for his

Brian Cox revealed to The Washington Newsday exclusively before the debut of Succession Season 3 at the London Film Festival on October 15 that he was “dedicated” to exploring Logan Roy further in Season 4.

“I’m committed, of course,” Cox said when asked if he wanted to be a part of a fourth season.

Cox stated the writer’s room would reassemble in January 2022 in a separate interview with GQ. After telling the magazine that he would “maybe” portray Logan for two more series, he said, “then I guess we’re done,” he hinted at a Season 5. Georgia Pritchett is a British actress. At the London Film Festival, Succession writer Georgia Pritchett expressed her excitement for Season 4, hinting that there is “enough material for a lot more episodes.” In response to a question about a fourth season, Pritchett stated: “Without a doubt! Well, you’ll have to wait and see what happens this season, but the characters and cast are so fantastic that we just want to keep exploring those connections and people, and we believe we have enough material for a lot more episodes.” Brown, Jon On the red carpet of the London Film Festival, writer and executive producer Jon Brown told The Washington Newsday that Logan may not identify a successor at all in Season 3, but that they [the writers]will have to “figure it out” at some point.

Season 3’s ramifications and the possibilities. This is a condensed version of the information.