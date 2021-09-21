Season 30 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’: Who Is Partnered With Who?

Dancing with the Stars 2021 has arrived on television, with the premiere episode airing on Monday, September 20. The official pairings for the competition were unveiled during the highly anticipated inaugural live program, including the debut of the show’s first same-sex couple.

Meet the Couples from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

JoJo Siwa, a YouTube sensation, and Jenna Johnson

JoJo Siwa, a YouTuber and actor, and Jenna Johnson, a model, made history as the first-ever same-sex couple to compete on Dancing with the Stars.

They danced the foxtrot during the premiere and received a score of 29 out of 40 for their first dance.

“For the first time in Dancing With the Stars history, I am dancing with another female, and I am really, really proud,” Siwa told People of the historic partnership. I came out in early 2021, and one of my favorite things to do is help youngsters feel more comfortable being themselves.”

Jimmie Allen, a singer, and Emma Slater, a model,

Jimmie Allen and professional dancer Emma Slater received a 22 out of 40 for their Tango to Timbaland’s “The Way I Are” at the first live show.

Melanie C of Spice Girls and Gleb Savchenko of Gleb Savchenko

Melanie C performed the Cha-Cha to the Spice Girls’ popular song Wannabe for her Dancing With the Stars debut.

Melanie will compete alongside Gleb Savchenko, a Russian dancer, choreographer, and model.

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov of Bling Empire

Christine Chiu of Bling Empire will compete with DWTS veteran Pasha Pashkov.

Christine joked during the live act that she had broken a rib during rehearsals, saying, “Without suffering, there is no gain.”

Brian Austin Green, an actor, and Sharna Burgess, a model,

Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sean Healy in Anger Management, is participating on Dancing Alongside the Stars with Sharna Burgess.

Melora Hardin (actor) and Artem Chigvintsev (actor)

Melora Hardin, an Emmy nominee, has been cast with Artem Chigvinstev.

They performed the Tango as their first routine, achieving a score of 26 out of 40.

Olivia Jade, a YouTuber, and Val Chmerkovskiy

For Dancing with the Stars, Olivia Jade has been paired with Val Chmerkovskiy.

