Season 3 Premiere Preview: As the show moves to HBO Max, Robin goes rogue.

Titans returns for a third season on Thursday, but this time it will air on HBO Max.

The first three episodes of Season 3 of Titans will be released on August 12, with new episodes released every Thursday after that. For the next season, the majority of the cast returns, along with some new iconic DC characters.

Titans is based on the DC Comics brand Teen Titans, which tells the story of a group of adolescent superheroes who band together to combat evil. TNT aired the first two seasons, but HBO Max has acquired the rights to broadcast the show in the United States.

What happens in Season 3 of Titans?

Season 3’s early trailers reveal a slew of new heroes and villains entering the fight. Jason Todd (Curran Walters) blatantly disobeys a Bruce Wayne instruction early in the first episode, implying that trust has been lost (Iain Glen).

In a new teaser, Jason, who has also taken on the role of Robin, tells Bruce that he knows where the Joker is and that he wants to go after him. Bruce advises him to remain still until he returns. Jason, on the other hand, does not appear to be listening and inhales a mystery chemical with the purpose of pursuing the iconic villain.

Another HBO Max clip shows newcomer Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch) talking with Bruce and Dick Grayson about her father’s death (Brenton Thwaites). Commissioner Gordon died of a heart attack after being frozen by the villain Mr. Freeze, it is discovered.

Barbara isn’t the only new addition to the Season 3 cast. The Titans will enlist the help of Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka the Scarecrow, who will be played by Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser, according to the season’s teaser. Jay Lycurgo, a young actor, has been cast as Tim Drake in the series.

Kory Anders (Anna Diop), Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft), Gar Logan (Ryan Potter), Donna Troy (Conor Leslie), Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly), Hank Hall (Alan Ritchson), Conner (Joshua Orpin), and Blackfire have all been confirmed to return for Season 3. (Damaris Lewis).

How to Watch Titans Season 3

